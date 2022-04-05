State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.18 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.