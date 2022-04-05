State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

