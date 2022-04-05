State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.24 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

