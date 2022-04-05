State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

