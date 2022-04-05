State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

