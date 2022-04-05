State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 691,167 shares of company stock valued at $83,383,415. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

