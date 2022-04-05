State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after buying an additional 505,886 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.