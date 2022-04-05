State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

