State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,764 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ball worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

