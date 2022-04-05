State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,913 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.