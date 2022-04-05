State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 674 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $284.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $268.51 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

