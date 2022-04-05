Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLJF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

STLJF stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

