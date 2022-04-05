Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

