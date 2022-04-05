Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.87. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 79,039 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.