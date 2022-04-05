Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.87. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 79,039 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
