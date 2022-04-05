STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$206.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.18.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

