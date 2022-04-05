Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

