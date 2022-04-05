Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

STRL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 1,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $797.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

