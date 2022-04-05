STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $42.67

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.67, but opened at $41.31. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 69,314 shares.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

