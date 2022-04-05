StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

