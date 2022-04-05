StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
