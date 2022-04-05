StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.72 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

