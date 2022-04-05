StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

