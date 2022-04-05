StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.74 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

