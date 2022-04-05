StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of -0.66. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

