StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

