StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.