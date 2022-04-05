StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
IPDN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 15.59. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
