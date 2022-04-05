StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

