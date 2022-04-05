StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.