StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $58.00 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.