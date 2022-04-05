StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.37.
About SIFCO Industries
