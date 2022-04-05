StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TACT. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

