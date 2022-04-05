StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE XIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

