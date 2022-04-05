StockNews.com Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

