Strike Price Hits $44.13 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $138.89 million and approximately $19.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.13 or 0.00094633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.81 or 0.07529444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,618.02 or 0.99979145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,600 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

