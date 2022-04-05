Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,557. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

