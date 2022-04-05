Strs Ohio Acquires 7,200 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Harvard Bioscience worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 144.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $386,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

