Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

