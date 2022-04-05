Strs Ohio Has $590,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

