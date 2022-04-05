Strs Ohio Has $743,000 Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCYO. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.