Strs Ohio Increases Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

