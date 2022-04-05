Strs Ohio Raises Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Harvard Bioscience worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

