Strs Ohio Sells 10,800 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

