Strs Ohio Sells 4,600 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PriceSmart by 40.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

