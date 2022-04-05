Strs Ohio Sells 60,700 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

