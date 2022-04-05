Strs Ohio Takes $649,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

