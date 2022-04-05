Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 454686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

