Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $22,900.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.09 or 0.00483264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,224,883 coins and its circulating supply is 43,524,883 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.