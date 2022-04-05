SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

SPWR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

