SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SPWR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

