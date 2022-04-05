Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $67.26 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.26 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.79 or 0.07394952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00095099 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,654,845 coins and its circulating supply is 349,597,274 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

