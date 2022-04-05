Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

SGC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 24,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,176. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

