SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $767.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $882.00 to $767.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $546.90 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $474.20 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

